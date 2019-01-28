Davey Todd joins Penz13.com Racing for international road races

Last year’s top Isle of Man TT newcomer Davey Todd has signed for the Penz13.com team to contest this year’s international road races.

Todd, who rode for Northern Ireland’s Burrows Engineering Racing team in 2018 at the Irish National meetings plus the North West 200, TT, Southern 100 and Ulster Grand Prix, linked up with Rico Penzkofer’s team last year to race at Frohburg and the Macau Grand Prix.

Regarded as one of the sport’s leading prospects, Todd had a number of options on the table but has elected to join the Penz13.com outfit to ride BMW Superbike and Superstock machinery.

“I’m super happy to be riding for the Penz squad after successful outings in Frohburg and Macau in 2018,” Todd said.

“I have great confidence in the team’s abilities so I’m sure we can improve and make progress this year. I can’t wait to get back to the Isle of Man TT, but this time on the BMW Superstock and Superbike.”

The English rider joins Danny Webb and Daley Mathison in a three-rider line-up.