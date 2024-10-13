Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Davey Todd won the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday and is already looking forward to returning to the British Superbike series in 2025 with a new team.

Todd is set to leave Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing squad after capturing the Superstock crown on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW, with the Isle of Man TT Senior race winner linked with a move to rival BMW outfit FHO Racing.

The Saltburn rider, who previously won the Superstock 1000 title with Clive Padgett’s Honda team in 2022, was due to compete in BSB this year for the Moneymore-based TAS team but had to accept a Superstock ride instead when Scotsman Rory Skinner was brought into the team to contest the British Superbike class.

Skinner failed to make much of an impression on the M1000RR and with one race of 2024 remaining at Brands Hatch, the former Moto2 World Championship rider is languishing in 17th position in the standings.

Davey Todd won the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW at Brands Hatch. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Todd’s performances at the major road races and in the Superstock series have been the high point for the Ulster team, but the 29-year-old is preparing to take on a new challenge next year.

Todd, who finished second behind Ulsterman Scott Swann in the final race of the season at Brands Hatch on Sunday, said: “I’m honestly over the moon and that’s what our sights was set on, the title. No matter about the result, it was all about the championship there.

“We had a gameplan right from the start and we knew I had better pace than yesterday, and I wanted to prove a little bit of a point as this back half of the season hasn’t been as good as the beginning.

“We’ve just been nursing it through the championship and I don’t know whether that’s right or wrong, but I wanted to prove a point and go out there and set some hard laps from the beginning of the race and just stay in front no matter what.

“I did that until two corners from the end and to be honest, by that point I didn’t really care because I was too busy thinking about crossing the line and thinking about the championship, and I’m just over the moon.

“The Cheshire Mouldings BMW team has done a fantastic job over the season, my boys have been faultless all year and have done such a fantastic job,” Todd added.

“I just have to give a shout out to the whole team and all the sponsors who have given me this opportunity and what a year it’s been.