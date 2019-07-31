David Johnson heads Honda Racing challenge at Ulster Grand Prix as Ian Hutchinson misses out

Australian rider David Johnson will fly the flag for the Honda Racing team at the fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix as he sets out to build on a coveted maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT.

However, his team-mate Ian Hutchinson will miss the event to undergo further surgery on his injured leg.

Johnson edged out Michael Dunlop in the final moments of the Superstock race on the Mountain Course in June to snatch third place behind Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison.

The 36-year-old will make the long journey from his Adelaide home to race at Dundrod, where practice commences next Wednesday around the 7.4-mile course.

Johnson, who will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes, rode for the Tyco BMW team at the event last year, when he filled in for Michael Dunlop after the Ballymoney racer took some time out of the sport.

He said: “I am looking forward to the Ulster because I will be riding bikes I am familiar with this year.

“When I rode for the Tyco BMW team last season I didn’t even sit on the bike before I got to Dundrod. I am also hoping the team will have a test day at Kirkistown before practice begins at the Ulster.”

Johnson gave the carbon fibre-framed BMW HP4 Superbike its first ever international podium as he finished third in the weather-shortened Superbike race on the main Saturday race programme.

And following the high of his third place at the TT, he now intends to challenge for more top honours at the last of the ‘big three’ road races next month.

“I had an awesome TT and we made big improvements with the bikes,” he said.

“It was amazing, better than any race win I’ve ever had and I have gelled well with the team. My ’stocker was working perfectly.”

He has given the official Honda Racing team a lift this season after John McGuinness, Guy Martin and Hutchinson struggled with issues with the new Fireblade SP2.

“You have to knuckle down and make things work,” he said.

“I get a set-up and I don’t make changes until I need to and when I do, I make them work.

“At the TT my bike was so different to what anyone had ridden in the past few years.

“We went against the Honda grain and my bike was chalk and cheese compared to Hutchy’s, especially on the suspension settings. What worked for me didn’t work for other people and we will have new linkages and a swing arm for the Ulster.”

Johnson, though, is all too aware that Dundrod has not always been a happy hunting ground after he suffered a broken back in a crash at Quarterlands in 2016 after crashing on the Wilson Craig Honda.

“I want good weather and dry roads this year to really enjoy riding around here,” Johnson said.

“The older I am getting the faster I am going.

“I’ve taken great confidence from the TT podium this year and the TT and Ulster are my favourite circuits. The two guys at the front at the moment, Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison, plus Conor, are all setting the benchmark pretty high but I think I can push to be up there at the front with them,” he added.

“A podium is within reach at Dundrod. It will be hard and a win would be another step but that’s what we have to work towards with a perfect set-up for the bike.”

Johnson has also been encouraged by the consistent form of Manx rider Conor Cummins on a similar Honda Fireblade.

“I look at Conor and I see him riding unbelievably well,” he said.

“The badge on the tank is the same as the one on our bikes and he is making it work.”