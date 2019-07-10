Dean Harrison doubles up at Southern 100, disappointment in Supersport race for Michael Dunlop

Form man Dean Harrison completed a quickfire double with a hard-fought victory in the Radcliffe Butchers Supersport race at the Isle of Man Steam Packet Southern 100 on Wednesday evening.

Harrison, who dominated the earlier Senior race on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, was locked in battle with Jamie Coward throughout at the Billown course.

Jamie Coward (Prez Racing Yamaha) sealed the runner-up spot in the first Supersport A race at the Southern 100 after pushing Dean Harrison all the way to the finish. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press.

Prez Racing Yamaha rider Coward led the race until lap five, with Harrison right on his back wheel as the leading duo pulled a long way clear of Michael Evans in third.

As the laps ticked by, Harrison finally made his move at Iron Gate and was able to keep Coward at bay until the finish, holding on for his second victory of the evening by only 0.4 seconds.

Michael Dunlop, who finished second behind Harrison in the Senior race on the Tyco BMW, retired on the first lap on his MD Racing Honda.

Harrison said: “That was a great race and fair play to Jamie because he’s riding really well.

“I struggled to get past him to be honest but I managed to get by on the run into Iron Gate. He had a speed advantage so I had to try and use the slipstream.”

Coward added: “I’m over the moon to be riding with Dean in the form he is in at the minute. I made a boob on the last lap and the plan didn’t come off.

“I wanted to get a run on him and get him into Stadium, but it didn’t come off. But we’ll be back to try again.”