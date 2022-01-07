Dean Harrison in Isle of Man TT return with new-look DAO Racing team

Formerly known as Silicone Engineering Racing, the team retains the same line-up of personnel as before and will continue to be run out of its Cumbria workshop under team manager Jonny Bagnall.

DAO Racing is owned by Isle of Man-based Clarissa Beadman and Sommai Nantakoon and the team will once again contest the major road races and the British Superbike Championship, with further details of the team’s full plans for 2022 set to be unveiled soon.

“This is a very exciting time for the team and as DAO Racing, we are looking forward to the next step in our racing journey,” said Bagnall.

Dean Harrison at St Ninian's on his way to victory in the 2019 Senior TT.

“Fans will have noticed a change of name and a few have enquired as to what else is changing but we want to assure everyone that other than the name, nothing else is different.

“It’s a very busy time for all of us at DAO Racing but we’re very excited about 2022 and what we hope will be a full return to international road racing. I’m really looking forward to sharing more news and bringing our fans up to date very soon.”

Road racing has been decimated over the past two seasons by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but entries are now open for the TT and it is hoped the sport will return to a more normal calendar this year after a barren 2020 and 2021.

Bradford man Harrison, one of road racing’s leading names, claimed his third TT win with victory in the 2019 Senior on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

