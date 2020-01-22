Dean Harrison pens new two-year deal with Silicone Engineering Racing

Dean Harrison has signed a new two-year deal with the Silicone Engineering Racing team.

The 2019 Senior TT winner will ride Kawasaki machinery across the board this season, competing at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT and also in the British Superbike Championship. The Ulster Grand Prix is also in the team’s plans, if the event goes ahead.

England's Dean Harrison won the Senior race at the Isle of Man TT for the first time in 2019.

Harrison will participate in the BSB test at Monteblanco in Spain at the end of February ahead of the opening round of the championship at Silverstone in April.

The Yorkshireman, who will also return to the Southern 100 in July, said: “It’s great to be signed up with the team for another two years. We work very well together and we’ve all got the same ideas and are working towards the same aims.

“After our success at last year’s TT, we want to arrive there in May as ready as we can be. Running BSB makes such a big difference because the field is so strong and it’s the best possible training ground.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the Kawasaki soon and hopefully we can enjoy another strong and successful season together.”

Silicone Engineering Racing will continue as Kawasaki’s official road racing representatives in 2020.

Team Manager Jonny Bagnall said: “We are all delighted to have secured Dean for another two seasons, he is a pleasure to have in the squad and we’re all very pleased he’s chosen to stick with us.

“Dean is on the top of his game at the moment and as a team, we couldn’t ask for more from a rider.

“Having the continuity really helps as well. We still have the same bunch of lads in the team, we’ve got Dean, we’re on the same bike as last year…it’s all just how we like it.

“It’s a good position to be in, to feel confident with what you have as you move into a new season and we’re all looking forward to getting on track at the end of February.”