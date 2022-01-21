Dean Harrison pens two-year deal with DAO Racing for major road races and British Superbike tilt

The Bradford rider will also compete in the British Superbike Championship once more this year and will continue riding a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Formerly known as Silicone Engineering Racing, the team retains the same line-up of personnel as before and will continue to be run out of its Cumbria workshop under team manager Jonny Bagnall. DAO Racing will also be Kawasaki’s official representatives at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

Harrison, who won the Senior TT for the first time in 2019, said: “I’m really excited about 2022, it feels like we’re finally getting back to some kind or normality.

Dean Harrison won the Senior TT for the first time in 2019 on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

“Last year, we didn’t have any road racing apart from one weekend at Oliver’s Mount, so our whole effort went into BSB.

“I think it proved to be an important season, when you’re running with some of the fastest superbike riders in the world, it can only help bring you on and I think both myself and the team learnt a lot.

“This year we have the international road racing back which is very exciting. I’m confident what we’ve learnt in BSB so far will help make us faster when we get back on the roads and with a team and bike I know and work well with, this could certainly be my best year yet.”

Harrison will make his debut in the DAO Racing livery at the first official BSB test at Snetterton in late March.

His first outing on the roads is set to be at the North West 200 in May, which returns to the calendar this year along with the TT and Ulster GP for the first time in three years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

