Dean Harrison ruled out of Classic TT after incident in qualifying

Dean Harrison has been ruled out of the Classic TT following an incident in qualifying on Friday evening.

The Bradford rider, who topped the Classic TT Superbike times on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZXR750 in the afternoon with a lap of 124.56mph, was riding the LayLaw Yamaha when the incident happened at Ballig Bridge before Laurel Bank.

Harrison sustained reported rib fractures as a result, forcing him to miss Saturday’s Lightweight race and much anticipated head-to-head with Michael Dunlop in Monday’s feature Classic Superbike race.

It is understood he was able to stop the TZ250 machine afterwards and Harrison was then transferred to Noble’s Hospital.

He set the second fastest time in the Lightweight class on on Friday afternoon after lapping at 115.87mph.

Harrison has won the Classic Superbike race for the past two seasons on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.