Dean Harrison’s participation at Classic TT in doubt following incident at Laurel Bank

Dean Harrison did not complete any laps on Friday evening after hitting his arm at Laurel Bank.

The Bradford rider, who topped the Classic TT Superbike times on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZXR750 in the afternoon with a lap of 124.56mph, was riding the LayLaw Racing Yamaha when the incident happened.

Harrison has sustained a rib injury as a result and his participation in Saturday’s Lightweight race and much anticipated head-to-head with Michael Dunlop in Monday’s feature Classic Superbike race is now in doubt.

He was able to stop the machine the Senior TT winner was sent to hospital for a check-up.

Harrison set the second fastest time in the Lightweight class on the LayLaw Yamaha on Friday after lapping at 115.87mph.