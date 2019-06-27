Dean Harrison spearheads three-man line-up for Irish team LayLaw Racing at Classic TT

Senior TT winner Dean Harrison will lead the charge in a three-man line-up for the LayLaw Racing team in the Lightweight race at the Classic TT in August.

Harrison made his debut in the class at the event in 2018 for the Irish team, which is run by Gerry Lawlor and former two-time TT winner Eddie Laycock.

Joining Bradford man Harrison in the team is veteran Ian Lougher and Phil Harvey, with the trio riding TZ250 Yamaha machines.

Last year, Harrison finished fourth in the race and lapped at 113.485mph, despite encountering a number of issues during practice week.

Lougher continues with the team for a fifth consecutive year and with three podiums in the last three years, the Welshman cannot be ruled out of the frame for another victory.

Runner-up to Bruce Anstey in both 2016 and 2017, Lougher finished third behind Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston and Adam McLean 12 months ago, setting a best lap of 117.742mph.

Harvey, meanwhile, returns to the event hoping for better luck this year after being forced to retire in 2018. However, the Goole rider has every chance of a podium finish having taken third in 2016.