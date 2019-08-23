Dean Harrison takes no further part in Friday practice at Classic TT following incident at Laurel Bank

Dean Harrison did not complete any laps on Friday evening after hitting his arm at Laurel Bank.

The Bradford rider, who topped the Superbike Classic TT times on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZXR750 in the afternoon with a lap of 124.56mph, was riding the LayLaw Racing Yamaha when the incident happened.

Harrison was able to stop the machine and it is understood that the Senior TT winner was sent to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

He set the second fastest time in the Lightweight class on the LayLaw Yamaha on Friday after lapping at 115.87mph