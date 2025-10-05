Peter Hickman on the 8TEN BMW at Oulton Park. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

A dejected Peter Hickman explained the issue that caused his 8TEN Racing BMW to drop oil on the circuit at Oulton Park, which resulted in a delay of more than two hours to the penultimate Showdown round of the British Superbike Championship on Sunday

Hickman revealed there was no engine issue with the M1000RR machine, but instead a broken bracket was ultimately to blame.

Racing is underway again at the Cheshire circuit under a revised schedule.

Hickman said: “The engine is absolutely fine, we had it running in pit lane and there was no problem with it.

“There’s a bracket – brackets don’t seem to like me this year for some reason – there’s a bracket that holds the oil pipe into the oil cooler which unfortunately broke and blew the oil pipe out of the oil cooler.

“So obviously the only reason I went for so long without actually realising there was oil coming out of my bike was that I actually didn’t know – there was no engine problem.