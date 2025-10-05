Dejected Peter Hickman explains issue with 8TEN Racing BMW that led to oil spill and two-hour British Superbike delay at Oulton Park - 'It wasn't an engine problem'
Hickman revealed there was no engine issue with the M1000RR machine, but instead a broken bracket was ultimately to blame.
Racing is underway again at the Cheshire circuit under a revised schedule.
Hickman said: “The engine is absolutely fine, we had it running in pit lane and there was no problem with it.
“There’s a bracket – brackets don’t seem to like me this year for some reason – there’s a bracket that holds the oil pipe into the oil cooler which unfortunately broke and blew the oil pipe out of the oil cooler.
“So obviously the only reason I went for so long without actually realising there was oil coming out of my bike was that I actually didn’t know – there was no engine problem.
“Unfortunately we’ve obviously put down a lot of oil and I’m super disappointed, not only for ourselves but for all the rest of the guys and girls here, and we’ve delayed a lot of the day today, which is really unfortunate, but it was just a small bracket – no one’s fault – it’s just the way it is sometimes.”