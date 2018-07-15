Derek McGee dominates at Walderstown Races

Dominant in the showpiece Open, Grand Final races, Irish road race Superbike championship leader Derek McGee also proved the man to beat within the Supersport, Super Twin races.

Victorious in both races by over seven seconds, he provided the ever appreciative crowd at Walderstown on Sunday with masterclasses aboard the B&W Racing ZX6R Kawasaki and the KMR Kawasaki that he took to second in last months Bennetts Lightweight TT.

Reflecting via his Twitter page on his accomplishments from Sunday, he candidly stated: “Trophies & wins are fantastic but I’d like to dedicate them to those we’ve lost recently and wish the injured a speedy recovery, thanks to everyone it’s a team effort.”

Nearest challenger in the Twins, Supersport encounters was Cookstown BE Racing’s Davey Todd, who across the day proved the consistent main pursuer to Mullingar’s McGee.

Joining McGee and Todd on the rostrum respectively from the Twins, Supersport races were Kevin Fitzpatrick and James Chawke, who is confirmed to pilot in August at the Manx Grand Prix, a Mark Coverdale backed S1-R Paton.

Fellow improving, highly rated next gen roads competitor Darryl Tweed took the Lightweight 400 class honours, whilst the Irish road race championship, non championship Senior Support race spoils respectively to William Hara and Wayne Sheehan.

Liam Chawke scooped Junior Support honours in front of Enniskillen victor Darryl Anderson.