Derek McGee doubles up with Superbike pole at Tandragee 100

Derek McGee doubled up as he claimed pole for the Superbike class at the 59th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Friday.

McGee clocked a time of 3m 00.149s to snatch top spot by 2.2 seconds from Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki), posting a lap of 106.787mph around the 5.3-mile course in Co. Armagh.

Derek McGee and Derek Sheils during Supersport qualifying at the Tandragee 100 on Friday. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

Mullingar man McGee had earlier wrapped up pole in the Supersport class.

Michael Sweeney was third quickest in Superbike qualifying on his MJR BMW, 2.4 seconds back on Sheils, with Adam McLean in fourth on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

Thomas Maxwell and Shaun Anderson – riding Noel Williams’s BMW – rounded out the first six.

Earlier, McGee sealed pole in the Supersport class by three seconds from Sheils (Roadhouse Macau Yamaha), setting a fastest lap at 105.207mph on his Kawasaki.

Adam McLean was third quickest on the McAdoo Kawasaki in Supersport qualifying. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

Cookstown 100 race winner McLean was third, 1.2 seconds back on Sheils, with Michael Sweeney in fourth on the MJR Yamaha. Mike Browne and Kevin Fitzpatrick were the top six.