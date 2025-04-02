Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multiple Irish road racing champion Derek McGee will return to the Bear Competitions Cookstown 100 this month for the first time in six years.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Mullingar Missile hasn’t raced at the Co Tyrone event since 2019 after scaling down his racing activities.

McGee, who now lives in the Netherlands, last competed at an Irish road race in 2021 at Armoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former multiple Irish Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin champion will ride an ex-World Supersport Yamaha R6 and is back in Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki fold in the Supertwin class.

Derek McGee during a test at Kirkistown in Co Down on Wednesday on the KMR Kawasaki Supertwin. (Photo by Baylon McCaughey)

McGee will also team up with Faraldo Racing again in the Moto3 category this season as he participates in selected Irish road races.

He tested Farquhar’s Kawasaki on Wednesday at Kirkistown in Co Down as he prepares for the season-opener at Cookstown’s Orritor course from April 25-26.

“It’s good to be back and there’s a lot of changes since the last time I was in Cookstown – 2019 was the last time I raced there,” said McGee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did Armoy after that in 2021, so this year will be the first year back racing on the Irish roads again.

Darryl Tweed and Gareth Arnold are joined by Owen Mallon of Bear Competitions, the new title sponsor of the Cookstown 100, and club members Janine Crooks (Secretary) John Dillon (Chairman) and Baylon McCaughey (Vice Chairman). Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

“I moved to the Netherlands and I’ve done a small bit of racing over there but nothing much, so I’m really looking forward to getting back and racing at Cookstown.

“It was always one of the tracks I liked going to and we always had pretty good results there.

“I’m probably classed as a newcomer now after six years away and we’ll have to find our feet, but I’m sure we can hope to get running at the front again and put on a good show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cookstown 100 launch was held on Wednesday night when the line-up was announced, with Michael Sweeney among the standout names.

The Skerries man will be a top contender for victory in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Former British Superbike rider Franco Bourne will make his road racing debut at the event after joining Cowton Racing, with the ex-Honda Racing UK rider competing in the Junior Support race.

Manx Grand Prix winners Joe Yeardsley, a newcomer, and Italy’s Andrea Majola are also entered, while Julian Trummer from Austria spearheads the Lion Heart Moto Racing Team for Bangor man Dwayne McCracken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also confirmed are Ulstermen Darryl Tweed, Neil Kernohan and Darryl Anderson, with Kevin Keyes from Co Offaly returning on his Daracore Racing Yamaha machines.

A newly introduced Classic Superbike race has attracted 14 entries, with former Cookstown 100 man of the meeting (1982 and 1983) and Irish road racing stalwart Paul Cranston competing on a Kawasaki ZXR750.

Ballymoney rider Tweed is another contender in the race on a Yamaha.