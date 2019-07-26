Derek McGee pips Paul Jordan in Supersport thriller at Armoy, Michael Dunlop fourth on injury comeback

Derek McGee edged out Paul Jordan in a photo finish after a fiery opening Supersport encounter at the Armoy Road Races on Friday evening.

The pair collided after the race had ended, resulting in a red flag. Jordan was initially called the winner but it was McGee who got the official verdict by only 0.012 seconds.

Supersport race winner Derek McGee (left) and Paul Jordan exchanged words at the end of the opening Supersport race at Armoy on Friday evening. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

Some words were exchanged and Jordan did not take his place on the rostrum afterwards.

McGee led for most of the race with Jordan breathing down his neck as they battled it out around the undulating three-mile course.

Magherafelt man Jordan, who won the corresponding race in 2018 after an epic shootout with Adam McLean, left himself with plenty of work to do following a less than perfect start.

Pole man Jordan was lying fourth on the opening lap but soon began to make headway on his 600 Yamaha after Derek Sheils and McGee set the pace on lap one, with the returning Michael Dunlop in fifth.

Derek McGee on the Supersport podium with Michael Sweeney, who finished third. Runner-up Paul Jordan did not take his place on the rostrum. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

Sheils slid out unhurt on the Roadhouse Macau Yamaha, leaving Jordan to take the fight to McGee as the duo were chased by Dunlop and Sweeney.

A grandstand finish was in store and just as he did last year, Jordan attempted a slipstreaming move on the final run to the line, but this time he was denied victory by the narrowest of margins.

Sweeney filled the final rostrum place on his MJR Yamaha ahead of Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) as less than one second covered the top four.

Darryl Tweed and Mike Brown completed the top six, with Dominic Herbertson in seventh on the Davies Motorsport Kawasaki ahead of newcomer Sam West.

Michael Dunlop was a close fourth in the Supersport race on his MD Racing Honda at Armoy on Friday.

The Senior Support race was won by Tommy Henry from Ryan Fenton and Andy McAllister.

Roads close on Saturday from 10am for the main programme, including the feature ‘Race of Legends’.