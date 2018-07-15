Derek McGee seals four-timer at Walderstown

Form man Derek McGee followed up his five-timer at Enniskillen with another four wins on Sunday at the Fore Club’s ‘Race of the South’ meeting at Walderstown in County Westmeath.

On a rain-hit day, McGee was in a class of his own as he won the Open, Supersport, Supertwins and Grand Final races at his home event.

In the feature race of the afternoon, McGee had English prospect Davey Todd for company in the early stages but he eventually pulled clear on his CITP Kawasaki Superstock machine, going on to wrap up his four-timer by almost seven seconds.

McGee set the fastest lap at 100.488mph.

Behind Todd, Thomas Maxwell completed the rostrum ahead of Kevin Fitzpatrick. Skerries man Michael Sweeney was a retirement.

In the earlier Open race, Mullingar man McGee won by 3.7 seconds from Todd, with Maxwell a further three seconds behind as he finished well clear of Sweeney.

McGee also dominated the Supersport race on his B&W/Lady B Kawasaki, taking the win by 6.8 seconds from Todd (BE Racing Honda), with Maxwell third from Darryl Tweed and Sweeney.

The Lightweight TT runner-up blitzed his rivals to win the Supertwin race by 13 seconds from Todd, with James Chawke claiming the final rostrum place.

Top Irish national road racer Derek Sheils opted to skip the event in light of the recent tragedies that have hit the sport.