Irish road racer Derek McGee faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured left humerus when he was caught up in an incident at the opening round of the International Road Racing Championship at Hengelo in the Netherlands.

The Mullingar man made his Irish roads comeback at the Cookstown 100 in April and won the Moto3 and Supertwin races at the Co Tyrone meeting.

He renewed his ties with Ryan Farquhar to ride a KMR Kawasaki Supertwin this season at the national events and broke the lap record on the machine on his way to victory at Cookstown.

McGee, who lives in the Netherlands, has only competed in a handful of IRRC rounds in recent years after taking a break from the sport but announced his intention to contest all the Irish national road races in 2025 alongside the IRRC series.

Mullingar man Derek McGee was injured in an incident at the IRRC round at Hengelo in the Netherlands. (Photo credit: Manon Baroni/Facebook)

He was wiped out by the wayward machine of Jorn Hamberg at Hengelo, who high-sided in front of him.

An update posted on social media by his partner Manon Baroni on Sunday said: “Well everyone, today was not a good day. Lot of bad luck.

“An off in the first IRRC race due to oil on the track and no flags out to warn, we had to skip the second race of the BeNeCup to get the bike ready for the second IRRC race.

“Derek had a good start, first round Derek was on 3rd position, half way [through] the second lap Jorn high-sided in front of Derek, and the bike wiped Derek out. A broken left humerus as result…

“What promised to be a great race meeting turned into a bad one.

“Derek was feeling great and was definitely on the pace and looking forward to this race season. Now first things first and that is getting healthy again.”

McGee’s next Irish road racing meeting is scheduled to be at the Tandragee 100 from June 27-28.