Derek Sheils favourite for Superbike spoils at Skerries 100 but question mark over Derek McGee

Derek Sheils will be out to put on a show in front of his home fans this weekend at the Loughshinny Club’s Country Crest Skerries 100 meeting in north county Dublin.

Sheils skipped last weekend’s Irish National road race at Enniskillen but leads the Superbike standings by 43 points after stretching his lead at the top with a double at Kells in Co Meath last month.

Gary Dunlop has won the last two Moto3/125GP road races on the Joey's Bar Honda at Kells and Enniskillen.

The Burrows Engineering Racing rider edges favouritism in the feature class on his Suzuki GSX-R1000, although Skerries man Michael Sweeney will be hoping he can take the fight to Sheils at his local course.

Kent’s Tom Weeden will miss the event due to work commitments, leaving Sheils to lead the line for Dungannon team boss John Burrows.

“Derek is our sole rider this weekend at Skerries because Tom unfortunately can’t make it due to work commitments,” said Burrows.

“It’s a pity for Tom, but Derek is coming off two good wins at Kells and hopefully he will be able to put on a good show.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan won the Supersport race at Kells in June on his Yamaha.

“Derek will be the favourite no doubt in the Superbike class but it won’t be easy with the likes of Michael Sweeney out there, and obviously Derek McGee too if he is fit to race.”

Mullingar man Derek McGee is entered at Skerries but the organisers have not yet had confirmation over whether or not he will be in action.

McGee was injured in a crash during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT when he came off Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki at Greeba Castle.

He was absent from Enniskillen last weekend, where Cornwall’s Forest Dunn won the Open and Richard Britton Memorial races on his 1000cc Suzuki.

Dunn was celebrating his first ever National road racing victories and goes into practice at Skerries with new-found confidence, but the English rider faces a very different challenge altogether with the return of some of the sport’s leading lights.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan will be out for a repeat of his Supersport victory at Kells on his Yamaha R6, while Mullingar’s Thomas Maxwell will also be confident of making his mark on Sunday.

Maxwell narrowly missed out on victory in the showpiece race at Enniskillen after a last-lap battle with Dunn and has been performing consistently well at the National meetings this season.

In the Moto3/125GP class, Ballymoney’s Gary Dunlop is seeking a third win in a row on the Joey’s Bar Honda following victories at Kells and Enniskillen.

Roads close on Saturday at 12 noon for practice and on Sunday from 8am, with racing expected to get underway at approximately 10am. Admission is 25 Euros on Sunday, including official programme.