Derek Sheils wins thriller at Faugheen 50 Road Races for sixth Superbike victory in a row

Derek Sheils pulled out all the stops to make it six Superbike victories in a row on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki at the Faugheen 50 Road Races on Sunday.

Sheils, Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney served up a thriller in the Open Superbike race, which went right down to the wire after an epic three-way battle at the 2.2-mile course in County Tipperary.

Derek McGee was a comfortable winner of the Moto3/125GP race on the Faraldo Racing Honda at Faugheen. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

With nothing to choose between the flying trio, it was Sheils who snatched victory on the line by only five hundredths of a second from McGee (NJ Doyne Kawasaki), with Sweeney only a tenth of a second further back on his MJR BMW as he rounded out the top three.

Michael Browne was fourth, 8.4 seconds behind the top three, with Thomas Maxwell and James Chawke completing the first six.

Sheils’ unbeaten streak on the GSX-R1000 goes back to the Kells Road Races in June, where he clinched a double. He also won both races at the Skerries 100 after sitting out theEnniskillen meeting, and made it five wins on the spin at last weekend’s Walderstown Road Races, which were abandoned following the tragic death of Ballyclare racer Darren Keys.

Mullingar man McGee made amends for his narrow defeat in the Open race at Faugheen as he won the Supersport race on his Kawasaki by just under a second from Browne.

Sweeney again finished third, 1.7 seconds adrift, with Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed claiming fourth on his Honda. Open race winner Sheils retired from the race.

McGee also won the Moto3/125GP race in commanding style on his ex-Grand Prix Faraldo Racing Honda. The pole-sitter led all the way to beat Melissa Kennedy by over 13 seconds, with Wayne Kennedy edging out Gary Dunlop on the Joey’s Bar Honda by a whisker for third.