'Difficult decision' as McAMS Racing withdraws from Oulton Park British Superbike meeting
Kam Dixon was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Danny Kent, but endured challenging conditions on Friday and was involved in two incidents in free practice at the Cheshire circuit.
A statement issued on Friday evening by the team, owned by Northern Ireland man Tim Martin, said: “After a weather-affected opening day at Oulton Park, replacement rider Kam Dixon faced exceptionally tough conditions and two incidents during today’s two Free Practice sessions.
“Despite his determined efforts, the team has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the remainder of the event.
“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Kam for his commitment in such challenging circumstances today and wish him the best of luck for the future.”
Owner Martin said Dixon faced an “impossible task” as he tried to adapt to the R1 Yamaha Superbike in the worsening conditions brought by Storm Amy.
“The complications of today’s worsening weather conditions made learning a Superbike with no traction control an impossible task,” he said.
“Kam showed great commitment in circumstances that would test even the most experienced riders, and we’re thankful for all the work he’s put in.
"It’s an unfortunate way to end the weekend, but one that we believe is best for all concerned.”