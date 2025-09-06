Jonathan Rea was caught up in a multi-rider incident on the opening lap of the first race of the weekend at round nine of the World Superbike Championship on Saturday at Magny-Cours in France.

The Northern Ireland rider is beginning the final chapter of his sparkling career after announcing his decision to retire from full-time racing at the end of this season.

Rea, who qualified 13th fastest on the Pata Maxus Yamaha, was holding eighth place on the first lap when he went down at Turn 13 after Italy’s Yari Montelli (Barni Spark Ducati) appeared wipe out Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven Ducati), with Rea becoming tangled up in their collision.

Factory Honda rider Xavi Vierge and former champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) also crashed at Turn 13 in a separate incident on the first lap.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea was involved in a multi-rider crash at Magny-Cours in France on Saturday, escaping unhurt. (Photo by Graeme Brown)

Record-breaking six-time world champion Rea later rejoined the race after making his way back to pit lane to gather some data for Sunday’s races at the French venue, where he has won a record nine WSBK races.

Rea eventually retired with eight laps remaining and will now turn his attention to the Superpole race on Sunday (10:00 BST) and Race 2 (14:30 BST).

The 38-year-old will hang up his boots in October after the final round at Jerez in Spain.

Saturday’s race was won by championship leader and pole man Toprak Razgatlioglu on the factory ROKiT BMW by 8.597s from nearest title challenger Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati), with Briton Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing) 2.3s further back in third.