DUNLOP MASTERS: Charles Stuart and Richie Ryan share wins at Mondello Park

Ballycastle’s Charles Stuart and Richie Ryan shared the wins in the latest round of the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park at the weekend.

All three races went down to the wire, although it was Stuart and Ryan who scaled the top step even though they faced a bigger challenge than they had at the season opener in March.

Luke Johnston sat on pole for the first race but it was Ryan who took the lead away from the lights. The Yamaha R1 rider held a small but comfortable lead for most of the race but Stuart closed in as the race built to its climax before swooping on the final lap to take his third win of the year. Ryan held second with Johnston third on his BMW third.

Race two once again saw Ryan lead from the start followed by Stuart, Johnston and Peter Moloney.

After missing Saturday’s first race to compete at the Cookstown 100, Brian McCormack – who had to start from the back of the field – charged through the pack to clinch fifth at the finish. Johnston crashed out of the leading bunch, leaving Ryan in the lead.

However, Stuart was again closing the deficit with Moloney hot on his tail. There was little to choose between them on the final lap but this time reigning champion Ryan kept his title rival at bay to take the win by less than a tenth of a second, with Stuart having to settle for the runner-up spot.

The final race on Sunday developed into a battle between Stuart, Ryan, Johnston and Moloney with McCormack also in contention until he began to feel the effects of a previous injury and dropped off the pace.

As the race unfolded, race leader Ryan’s advantage was whittled down when he encountered slower riders and committed an error, making a pass under a yellow flag.

The Kilkenny man took the flag first ahead of Stuart but he was hit with a penalty afterwards, dropping him to fourth place. A similar penalty left Johnston in fifth position, with Stuart securing the victory from Moloney and McCormack.

The first Supersport win of the weekend went to Emmett O’Grady as he capitalised on opening lap errors by race leader Caolan Irwin and second placed Dean McMaster to build a huge early lead.

The round three winner then maintained the gap to the flag while Irwin took an excellent second on his Superstock machine with McMaster third.

Race two saw McMaster back on top as he sealed his third win of the year from Irwin and O’Grady, who recovered well from a bad start.

O’Grady then exited the final race after a big crash at turn three, leaving McMaster to win from Irwin once again, with championship debutant Dave Butler third.

The next round of the series will take place on the international course at Mondello Park in County Kildare from May 26-27.