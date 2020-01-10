'Easy decision' to join Quattro Plant Kawasaki for 2020 North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, says John McGuinness

John McGuinness has signed for the Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki team to compete at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT in 2020.

McGuinness will ride Kawasaki machinery in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes for Pete Extance’s team and will be joined in the line-up at the North West by 24-time winner Alastair Seeley.

The Morecambe man made his comeback at the North West and TT last year with Norton following injury, but the 23-time TT winner will now take on a new challenge this season.

McGuinness said: “I’m delighted to be riding for Quattro Plant Bournemouth Kawasaki at the 2020 Isle of Man TT and their record on the island with James Hillier, in terms of both results and reliability, speaks for itself. With it being such a family-orientated team, it’s the perfect fit for me and they’re a highly reputable, professional team who have achieved great things on both the roads and the circuits.

“Pete drove all the way up from Bournemouth to Morecambe to meet me and put the offer on the table and it didn’t take much for me to sign – it was an easy decision.

“Everything made perfect sense and we’ve put together a good plan that will put us in the best position possible. Joining Kawasaki and Pete’s team and riding the Ninja ZX-10RR at the TT is a new chapter for me, one I’m excited about and really looking forward to.”