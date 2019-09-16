EHA Racing issues statement on Alastair Seeley

Alastair Seeley’s slim chances of challenging for the Dickies British Supersport title appear to be over after his EHA Racing team revealed he is unlikely to return until the final round of the season at Brands Hatch next month.

The Carrick man suffered a broken wrist in a crash at Oulton Park and will miss this weekend’s round at Assen, with the former champion – who will be 40 next month – also slated to miss the penultimate round at Donington Park.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy is the favourite to retain his title after winning 10 races in a row on the Integro Yamaha before crashing out unhurt in race two at Oulton.

A statement issued by the EHA Racing team said: “EHA Racing has made the executive decision to sit out next weekend’s action at Assen in the Netherlands to further prepare for the final two rounds of the season in October.

“With Alastair Seeley out injured, the team has decided to use the next few weeks to make improvements in a number of key areas.

“Alastair’s wrist injury looks like it will keep him out until the final race of the season at Brands Hatch. The short break until Donington at the beginning of October will allow time for meticulous preparation of machine and rider coming into the penultimate British Superbike round for both the team and David Allingham.”