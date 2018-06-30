Enniskillen Road Races: Famous five for unstoppable Derek McGee

Derek McGee proved unstoppable at the Enniskillen Road Races as he won the feature Richard Britton Memorial Race to complete a famous five-timer on Saturday.

Following wins in the first Superbike and Supersport races, McGee blitzed the opposition to win the Supertwins race on Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki by 12.4 seconds from Adam McLean to make it a treble.

Mullingar man Derek McGee won the feature Richard Britton Memorial Race on his Kawasaki ZX-10R at the Enniskillen Road Races.

The Mullingar rider was made to work harder in the second Supersport race by McAdoo Racing’s McLean, who enjoyed a spell at the front as the lap record took a hammering.

McGee then put the hammer down and smashed the lap record twice on the final two laps, setting a new mark of 102.258mph to open an advantage of 0.6 seconds over McLean as he sealed a Supersport double and his fourth victory of the day.

He was ruled out of the Moto3 race on the Joey's Bar Honda, although McGee would have been restricted to a maximum of five races irregardless.

The quiet Irishman lined up as the red-hot favourite for the feature Richard Britton race and it was plain sailing for McGee, who quickly pulled clear of McLean and controlled the race from the front on his Kawasaki ZX-10RR, winning as he liked in the end by 12.8 seconds, with Graham Kennedy fending off Thomas Maxwell to secure the final podium spot.

The race was run at a slower pace than the first Superbike event, when McGee established a new outright record for the three-mile Arney course of 104.165mph.