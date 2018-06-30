Enniskillen Road Races: Form man Derek McGee off mark with Supersport victory

Derek McGee followed up his hot form from practice as he opened his account with a commanding victory in the Supersport 600 race at the Enniskillen Rood Races.

In warm and sunny conditions in County Fermanagh, Irish champion McGee had opened a lead of 1.7 seconds on his B&W/Lady B Kawasaki over Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) after the first two laps, raising the lap record for the new event to 101.131mph.

Tobermore rider McLean reduced the deficit to 1.4 seconds on lap three as the lap record tumbled again, with last year’s top Isle of Man TT newcomer posting a speed of 101.289mph.

However, form man McGee – fresh from a brilliant runner-up finish in the Lightweight TT – had more in hand and the southern Irish rider established a new lap record of 101.675mph on the penultimate lap to open a dominant lead, with McLean now 15 seconds in arrears having lost a lot of ground somewhere around the Arney course on lap four after a slight mistake.

McGee went on to win by 20 seconds from McLean, with Kevin Fitzpatrick over 14 seconds further back as he held off Graham Kennedy by 0.3 seconds for the final rostrum place.

Thomas Maxwell and Raymond Casey finalised the top six, with veteran racer Paul Cranston in seventh.

In the first race of the day, Darryl Anderson took victory by 20 seconds over Noel Smith in the Junior Support event.