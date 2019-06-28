Enniskillen Road Races: Pole treble for Kevin Fitzpatrick in Fermanagh

Co. Meath’s Kevin Fitzpatrick has wrapped up a pole treble at the Enniskillen Road Races in Fermanagh.

Fitzpatrick claimed the top spot in the Superbike class on his 600cc Bert Racing Kawasaki by 0.6 seconds from Thomas Maxwell, with Forest Dunn third quickest.

Michael Sweeney is making his debut at the Enniskillen Road Races this year. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

Ryan Maher was next in fourth ahead of Darryl Tweed and Michael Sweeney, who are both newcomers to the Arney course.

Dominic Herbertson, also competing at Enniskillen for the first time, was seventh fastest.

Fitzpatrick also sealed pole in the Supersport class by less than one second from Ballymoney’s Tweed.

Herbertson slotted into third ahead of Maher and Sweeney, with Thomas Maxwell completing the top six in front of Dunn and Gareth Keys.

Derek McGee won five races at the sun-kissed Enniskillen Road Races in 2018.

Fitzpatrick was fastest in the Moto3/125GP qualifying session on his 125cc Honda by 3.3 second from Sam Grief, with Gary Dunlop in third on the Joey’s Bar Honda, just half-a-second back.

Melissa Kennedy, who is competing at her home race, was fourth.

Darren Keys topped the Senior Support times from Andy McAllister, with Vinny Brennan clinching pole for the Junior Support race by 1.3 seconds from Noel Smith.

Last year’s man of the meeting, Derek McGee, is absent as he continues his recuperation from injuries sustained in a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

McGee came off the KMR Kawasaki during Lightweight qualifying at Greeba Castle, forcing him to miss the remainder of the event.

The Mullingar rider dominated at Enniskillen last year as the event returned to the calendar following a 66-year absence. McGee won five races on a scorching hot day in County Fermanagh.

He is joined on the injury list by Tobermore’s Adam McLean, who is also set to miss the Ulster Grand Prix in the wake of his crash at the Tandragee 100 in May. McLean provided McGee with his main opposition at Enniskillen in 2018.

Derek Sheils, who did the double on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki at Kells in Co Meath, has decided to skip the event, while Paul Jordan is also absent following a huge crash at Anglesey in Wales last weekend.

On Saturday, road close at 10am for an 11-race programme, with the Richard Britton Memorial race taking top billing.