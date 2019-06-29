Enniskillen Road Races: Republic of Ireland rider Kevin Baker ‘stable’ in hospital after crash

County Clare racer Kevin Baker is in a stable condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following a crash at the Enniskillen Road Races on Saturday.

The N.I. Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene of the incident at the Arney course in Fermanagh, which happened around 12.45pm in the Senior Support race. A delay of more than three hours followed as a result of the incident.

Forest Dunn completed a double on his 1000cc Suzuki after winning the Richard Britton Memorial race at Enniskillen on Saturday.

It is understood the injured rider is being treated for suspected leg and arm fractures.

When the action got underway once more shortly before 4pm, Forest Dunn won the first Superbike race by over three seconds from Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed, with Dominic Herbertson in third ahead of Kevin Fitzpatrick.

The organisers confirmed that the remaining races would be cut to three laps to make up for lost time following the delay, although the feature Richard Britton Memorial race was held over six laps.

English rider Dunn came out on top in the finale to complete a double on his Suzuki after a battle with Thomas Maxwell, who had been forced out of the opening race on his Kawasaki.

Gary Dunlop won the Moto3/125GP race at Enniskillen on the Joey's Bar Honda.

Dunn just had enough in reserve as he held on by 0.198 seconds, with third going to Fitzpatrick. Tweed, Herberston and Paul Gartland were the top six.

Herbertson won the Supertwin race by 3.9 seconds from Paul Williams and Vinny Brennan.

Earlier, Ballymoney’s Gary Dunlop clinched victory in the Moto3/125GP race.

Dunlop, who earned his maiden win on the roads at Killalane in 2017, got the better of Sam Grief to win by 1.3 seconds in the end on the Joey’s Bar Honda, with pole man Fitzpatrick closing out the top three. Nigel Moore took fourth ahead of Melissa Kennedy.

Co. Meath's Kevin Fitzpatrick edged victory in a narrow opening Supersport race at Enniskillen.

Co. Meath’s Fitzpatrick backed up his pole start in the Supersport class with a narrow victory.

Riding the Bert Racing Kawasaki, he had to fight off event newcomer Herbertson to wrap up the win by only 0.7 seconds after six laps.

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed finished on the podium in third position, two seconds back on English rider Herbertson. Forest Dunn, Ryan Maher and Gareth Keys completed the top six.

Tweed won the second Supersport race over three laps from Fitzpatrick and Herbertson as the top three were covered by 0.6 seconds.

The restarted Senior Support race was won by Darren Keys on his Suzuki from Andy McAllister.

Michael Sweeney, who was making his debut at the Irish National meeting, opted not to race on Saturday after taking part in Friday’s practice sessions on his Martin Jones Racing machines.

Last year’s Man of the Meeting, Derek McGee, is also a non-starter as he recovers from injuries sustained in a crash during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT.

Adam McLean from Tobermore is also ruled out through injury in the wake of his accident at the Tandragee 100 in May, while Paul Jordan also sat out the event after he was left battered and bruised after a big crash at Anglesey in Wales last weekend.

The Junior Support race was won by Vinny Brennan by 1.5 seconds from Noel Smith, with Kevin Baker a further 0.6 seconds back in third.