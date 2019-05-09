Enniskillen road races will be broadcast on TV

The Enniskillen Road Races will be broadcast on BBC NI this year.

The event, run for the first time in 2018, will be held from June 28-29.

Promoted by the Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club (Road Racing) Ltd, the event will carry full Irish championships status.

Rodney Shaw, Club Chairman, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Greenlight TV on board for 2019 with a highlights programme to be aired on BBC NI as well as across the globe. We are delighted to have BBC Sport NI on board, and we look forward to show casing our area.

“We appeal for everyone to support the Enniskillen Road Races by purchasing a programme as this is one of the main revenue streams for the event and/or make a donation in the bucket with the programme sellers.”

The official launch of the race will take place in Enniskillen Castle from 7pm on Thursday evening.