Eugene Laverty fractures wrists in crash at Imola in Italy

Eugene Laverty has fractured both his wrists following a crash during the first free practice session ahead of the fifth round of the World Superbike Championship at Imola in Italy.

The Toome man came off his Team Go Eleven Ducati at turn 13, forcing a red flag situation.

Laverty’s official Twitter account said he was now on his way to hospital after initially being taken to the track medical centre.

World champion Jonathan Rea topped the times on his Kawasaki ZX-10RR with a time of 1m 46.363s from Aruba.it Ducati pair Chaz Davies and title leader Alvaro Bautista, who is making his racing debut at the Italian circuit.