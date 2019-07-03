Eugene Laverty plans World Superbike injury comeback at Donington Park this weekend

Eugene Laverty is aiming to make his comeback from injury at this weekend’s British round of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park.

The Team Go Eleven Ducati rider broke both wrists in a crash at Imola in Italy in May and was forced to miss the last two rounds at Jerez and Misano.

Laverty is still far from being fully fit, but the 33-year-old said he couldn’t bear to ‘stand on the sidelines’ any longer.

“Ten days ago I’d come to terms with the fact that I wasn’t going to be fit to ride at both Donington and Laguna Seca,” said Laverty.

“But without something to aim for I felt dejected and so I began to tell myself that maybe Laguna Seca could be possible if I kept working hard. It’s an anti-clockwise circuit therefore it gives the right wrist an easier time.

“After six weeks of slow progress my right wrist finally moved on from the acute stage and that’s when I began considering Donington too. I rode a 300cc bike yesterday and played around with my riding position to help with the pain,” added the Toomebridge man.

“Donington will be a huge challenge physically but mentally I just can’t bear to stand on the sidelines if there’s even the slightest possibility that I can compete. I can’t silence the racer inside of me.”