Eugene Laverty ruled out of Donington Park World Superbike round after being declared unfit to race

Eugene Laverty has been declared unfit to race at the UK round of the World Superbike Championship this weekend at Donington Park.

The Team Go Eleven Ducati rider was making his return from injury after breaking both wrists in a crash at Imola in Italy in May.

Laverty finished 18th and last in both free practice sessions and was later deemed unfit to race.

The 33-year-old from Toomebridge was 3.5 seconds behind pacesetter Tom Sykes in the first session and 2.6 seconds down on Sykes in FP2.

Laverty will now turn his focus to the US round of the championship at Laguna Seca, which takes place from July 12-14 prior to the summer break.