Eunan McGlinchey clinches double in Supertwin class at Sunflower Trophy meeting

Hot prospect Eunan McGlinchey won both Supertwin races on the McAdoo Kawasaki at Saturday’s Sunflower Trophy meeting.

The Aghadowey rider set a new lap record for the class at Bishopscourt last year as he finished third behind Glenn Irwin and Jeremy McWilliams.

Richard Kerr won both Supersport races at the Sunflower Trophy meeting on the Campbell Motorsport Triumph.

One year on, McGlinchey – who was fourth in the British Superstock 600 Championship this year – showed why he has developed into one of the most exciting young riders from this country as he shone at Bishopscourt.

On a drying track after overnight rain at the Co. Down venue, McGlinchey won the first Supertwin race by 2.7 seconds from former Grand Prix winner McWilliams, who was riding the KMR Kawasaki.

McWilliams made a race of it in the second encounter, but McGlinchey again had the upper hand as he held on to win by 0.2 seconds.

Teenage schoolboy Cameron Dawson, who was granted the chance to ride a KMR Kawasaki by team owner Ryan Farquhar as a reward for his performances in the British Junior Supersport Championship this season, twice finished on the podium in third position.

It was a magnificent display by the young Co. Tyrone rider, who is also a name to look out for in the future.

Dawson 11dominated the Supersport 300 races to complete a clean sweep of victories in the class.

In front of a decent crowd for the final short circuit meeting of the season, British Supersport rider Richard Kerr did the double in the Supersport races on his Campbell Motorsport Triumph.

The first race was restarted over four laps following a red flag in the opener, when McGlinchey was out in front.

Riding the McAdoo Racing 600 Kawasaki for the first time, McGlinchey set the pace once again over the reduced race distance, but he made an error on the penultimate lap and slid out of contention.

Kerr, who was poised in behind McGlinchey, went on to wrap up the win, coming home 1.4 seconds ahead of Ross Patterson (Yamaha) and Alastair Seeley (IFS/KRP Yamaha).

Kerr repeated the feat in the second race, winning by 1.1 seconds from McGlinchey with Patterson and Seeley the top four.

Another of Northern Ireland’s top prospects, Scott Swann, won both Moto3 races on the IFS KTM, beating Gary Scott and Rossi Dobson respectively.

Stephen McKeown won both Lightweight Supersport events while Michael Mackinnon was a double winner in the Pre Injection class.

Mark Abraham and Darryl Anderson earned a win apiece in the Production Twins races.