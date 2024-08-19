Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The European adventure continued for Castlederg’s Cole McCullough with a stop in Sweden.

Round eight of the EMX125 Championship at the Uddevalla venue featured a bright start by McCullough.

The Woodside Logistics Group/Maddii Fantic by Milwaukee Racing rider was second fastest in free practice then sixth out of 65 riders over qualifying.

In his opening race, held in 30-degree temperatures, McCullough made a slow start heading through turn one outside the top 30 before forging through the traffic into 16th by the end of lap two.

Full focus from Cole McCullough. (Photo by McCullough Racing)

After the 25-minute plus two-lap moto he crossed the line 12th.

The track had been heavily watered for race two the next day and he was inside the top 15 at turn one before finishing the lap 12th.

A coming together with another rider while attempting a pass at the end of the pit lane then two more crashes on the slippery track halted any chance of another point-scoring race as he finished just outside the top 20.

“It was a disappointing end to the weekend but that’s motocross,” he said.

Lewis Spratt on show. (Photo by Spratt Racing)

Young motocross riders were in action at the weekend across the Bridgestone Masters at Monster Mountain in Wales.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was a wild card entry for the Masters in the 125 open class and the Todds Leap McCullaghs Centra 125 KTM rider finished sixth overall.

He claimed third in his opening race followed by sixth over race two off a bad start. He was sixth again on the second day.

“It was a tough weekend, however, I’m happy with my results,” said Spratt.

Caleb Ross, Cohen Jagielski and Elliot Shawyer on the Junior 65 podium. (Photo by Ross Racing)

Stoneyford’s Caleb Ross raced his 65cc Husqvarna to second overall in the 65cc class at Monster Mountain.

Following on from success at Hawkstone Park, in which he finished fourth, Ross said: “The aim was to try and make into the top three.

"So to finish with two second places and a win in race two, for second overall, was awesome.

"We had a great weekend and I really enjoyed the track as it was technical and rough with plenty of good jumps.

A mud-covered Ethan Gawley. (Photo by Gawley Racing)

"I can’t wait to get back again.”

In the S/W 85 class, Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was delighted with his podium finish plus fifth overall on the Ktech, fluid plumbing, Derryhale Haulage and AK Motorcycles KTM.

After qualifying seventh Gawley, having his first season in the class, finished seventh after a good battle for fifth in the heavy conditions.

After a good start in race two, which saw him finish sixth, a bad start in his final outing left Gawley down in 13th on lap one before fighting back to eighth.

“I’m over the moon to finish fifth overall,” said Gawley. “I’m seventh in the championship and sixth in the British, so it’s been a pretty good year so far.”