Ex-Isle of Man TT racer and TV presenter Guy Martin denies having fake Irish driving licence

Former Isle of Man TT star and TV presenter Guy Martin has denied having a fake Irish driving licence.

Martin, who quit road racing last year after a brief return to the sport, pleaded not guilty to two charges at Lincoln Crown Court.

The 37-year-old is charged with possession of a driving licence with intent to deceive and making a false statement by claiming he had an Irish licence. He was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial set for July 1, 2019.

Mr Martin denied possession of a document with intent to deceive between 4 December 2017 and 15 May relating to ‘a document so closely resembling an Irish driving licence as to be calculated to deceive’.

He also denied making a false statement between 1 March and 15 May 2018 claiming he was the holder of an Irish driving licence for the purpose of obtaining a UK licence.