Extra Superbike race added to North West 200 schedule in Thursday revamp

A third Superbike race has been added to this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 race schedule (May 12-16).

For the first time, the blue riband class will take centre stage on the Thursday evening programme over four laps of the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course.

The shake-up comes following requests from race teams and competitors and is sure to prove a hit with fans on the north coast in May.

Practice will take place as normal with four sessions on Thursday, May 14. In the evening, the opening Superbike race will be first up followed by the first Superstock and Supersport races.

The Supertwin race has been moved back and will be held immediately following practice before the roads re-open briefly ahead of the evening race schedule.

Saturday’s main race bill remains unchanged, featuring two Superbike races, plus the second Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin events.

The decision has been welcomed by Carrick man Glenn Irwin, who has won the past four Superbike races at the North West.

Irwin, who will lead the charge for Honda Racing alongside Davey Todd on the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, told the News Letter: “I think it’s a really interesting development for the event and the opportunity to have a Superbike race on the Thursday night will attract even more fans.

“Thursday is always popular during North West 200 week, especially when the weather is good, but this will make it an even bigger attraction.

“Normally the Superbike races on the Saturday are a bit of an unknown because qualifying doesn’t really mean that much at the North West, so this will be a chance to suss out the opposition and we’ll have an idea of who is where coming into Saturday’s two Superbike races this year,” Irwin added.

“Last year was the first time I raced on the Thursday programme in the Superstock race and it was nice to get a race in before Saturday.

“Now, I’ll have two shots at it this year on Thursday in the Superbike and Superstock races.

“I want to try and keep my run of wins going in the Superbike class so I’m going to have to be on the ball.

“Fair play to the North West organisers for trying to keep freshening things up and growing the event.”

NW200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte said the inclusion of a ‘sprint-style’ Superbike race on the Thursday schedule would enhance the spectacle for ‘everyone involved’.

“We have listened very carefully to the teams and riders who have lobbied for a Superbike race on Thursday,” he said.

“This new schedule will allow the Superbikes to compete in a sprint type race ahead of Saturday’s two longer events, providing more track time and a greater spectacle for everyone involved.”

A comprehensive contingency plan will also be put in place should it be required.

This will include the possible use of Saturday’s extension to the road closing order.

The new schedule for this year’s North West 200 is:

Tuesday, May 12 (Roads closed from 9.15am to 3.15pm): Five practice sessions commencing with the Newcomers followed by Supersport, Superbike, Supertwin and Superstock sessions.

Thursday, May 14 (Roads closed from 9.15am to 3.15pm): Four practice sessions for Supertwin, Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machines followed by Supertwin Race 1

Thursday evening (Roads closed from 5pm until 9pm): Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races over 4 laps

Saturday, May 16: Race format and order unchanged with five races for Supersport, Superbike, Supertwin, Superstock, Superbike (x2) classes.