Fabulous five-timer as Peter Hickman equals Phillip McCallen's record with victory in Ulster Grand Prix Superbike race

Unbeatable Peter Hickman showed why he is the fastest road racer in the world as he completed a fabulous five-timer with victory in the feature Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman, who raised the outright lap record to a sizzling 136.416mph in Thursday’s Superbike race, mastered the tricky drying roads to secure his 11th UGP win by three seconds from Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki), who got the better of Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) for third.

Peter Hickman on his way to victory in the Supersport race at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday.

British Superbike star Hickman equalled Phillip McCallen’s record of five wins at the meeting, although Ulsterman McCallen achieved his five-timer in a single day.

It was Harrison who snatched the lead off the line with Hickman, Cummins and Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki) giving chase.

Harrison remained ahead throughout the first lap but Hickman drafted past on the Flying Kilo on lap two and began to up the tempo on his Smiths BMW.

He had opened a gap of 2.1 seconds at the end of the second lap, with Cummins moving past Harrison into second. Sheils remained in fourth with Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing BMW) and Davey Todd (Wepol/Penz13.com BMW) giving chase.As Hickman extended his lead, a battle developed for second between Harrison and Cummins, whilst Johnston was now up to fourth ahead of Sheils.

Superstock race winner Peter Hickman on the rostrum with runner-up Davey Todd (left) and Conor Cummins.

Harrison lapped at 126.224mph on the fifth lap as he opened a gap over Cummins in third, with Johnston clear of Todd, who had reeled in Sheils to take fifth.

Hickman could afford to roll off on the last lap as he made it five wins from five starts, increasing his total of UGP wins to 11.

Harrison continued to push on the last lap and set the fastest lap of the race at 126.321mph to secure the runner-up spot ahead of Cummins, with Johnston, Todd and Sheils the first six.

Tyco BMW’s Michael Dunlop was a non-starter after withdrawing from the race.

Peter Hickman dominated the Superstock race in the wet at the Ulster Grand Prix to complete a hat-trick.

Hickman ealier claimed his fourth victory of the meeting with a runaway Supersport win.

The race was delayed slightly as rain began to fall again at Dundrod, with the organisers cutting the overall distance from six laps to five.

Pole man Hickman, riding the Trooper Beer Smiths Triumph, took the lead on the first lap and just as he did in the earlier Superstock race, he put his head down and broke the opposition.

He won by 8.3 seconds from Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Yamaha), while Davey Todd followed up his Superstock podium with his second ever rostrum finish at the Ulster GP, narrowly pipping his Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team-mate Conor Cummins for third by only 0.042s.

Inclement conditions around the Dundrod course caused a delay to racing on Saturday at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman, who has now won 10 races at the event, set the fastest lap of the race at 119.329mph, with speeds considerably down in the wet conditions around the 7.4-mile course.

The 32-year-old is closing in on Phillip McCallen’s record of five wins, although the Ulster rider achieved the feat in a single day.

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward finished fourth on the Prez Racing Yamaha, 10.7 seconds behind Cummins, while the top six was completed by Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau Yamaha), who edged a race-long battle with Michael Sweeney (Yamaha) by half-a-second.

Dean Harrison, who finished third in Thursday’s Supersport race, was a non-starter after damaging his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki engine.

At the start of the event, Hickman produced a terrific display of wet weather riding at Dundrod as he won the delayed Superstock race.

He followed up his record-breaking Superbike success and Supersport win from Thursday in style as he sealed victory by 24.2 seconds from Davey Todd, with Manx rider Conor Cummins taking third, 5.5 seconds down on Todd.

It was Hickman's third Superstock triumph of the season following wins in the class at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

The Smiths BMW rider took the lead off the line and was never headed as he gradually pulled away from Todd and Dean Harrison on the opening lap.

Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider Harrison pulled out of the race at the end of lap one, with Honda Racing’s David Johnson moving up to third followed by Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider Cummins.

Hickman had opened a gap of five seconds over Todd (Wepol/Penz13.com BMW) by the end of lap three, with Cummins passing Johnson to slot into third. Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki), Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing BMW) and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) were the top six.

The Burton-on-Trent man continued to pull further away at the front, with Todd looking safe in second and Cummins now equally comfortable in third.

Hickman wrapped up a commanding triumph in the end over Todd, who was celebrating his first Ulster Grand Prix podium. The 23-year-old is having an excellent season after winning the wet Supersport race at the North West 200 and finishing a superb sixth in the Senior TT.

Cummins was a lonely third while Johnston narrowly pipped Sheils for fourth by only 0.1 seconds.

Aussie Johnson was sixth ahead of Sweeney, with Michael Dunlop taking eighth on the MD Racing BMW after starting from the second group.

Hickman set the fastest lap of the race at 122.83mph on lap three and was also quickest through the speed trap at 187.6mph.

The race was delayed by around two-and-a-half hours after rain and mist in the morning.