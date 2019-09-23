Family of seriously injured racer Aaron Clifford issue positive update on teenager's progress

The family of County Meath racer Aaron Clifford has provided an update on his condition as he continues his recovery from a serious head injury.

The 19-year-old from Duleek was involved in an incident in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 race at Snetterton in July, which happened on the warm-up lap and involved two other competitors.

A comprehensive outline of his progress was provided through his father’s Facebook page.

The update read: “Aaron has improved over the last number of weeks. He is getting stronger with every day that passes. He still has a tracheotomy in his throat but he no longer requires ventilation support but is still getting oxygen.

“He has moved from Neurosciences Critical Care Unit (NCCU) to a specialist neuroscience ward in Addensbroke hospital. Here, he is still attended to constantly by nursing staff but it is no longer one to one support.

“The plan over the next few weeks is to get the tracheostomy out and to get into the rehab ward of Addensbroke. From there we are looking to go to the National Rehab Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, but this is proving to be difficult to set up.

“He is more alert now, recognising us and making slight communication with us. He is getting stronger with every day that passes.”

Aaron had been in terrific form in the championship this year prior to the crash, finishing on the podium in second and third to hold fourth in the standings until his untimely accident.