'Fast and consistent' Jonathan Rea ready for start of 2020 World Superbike title bid

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has laid out his aim of winning an astonishing sixth title as the opening round of the 2020 championship creeps closer.

Phillip Island in Australia will set the ball rolling as the Kawasaki star begins yet another defence of his crown after winning the championship for the past five seasons in a row.

The spectacular circuit will host a final test from February 24-25 before free practice commences on Friday, February 28, with the first race weekend of the new calendar concluding on Sunday, March 1.

Ulsterman Rea, speaking at the official unveiling of the Kawasaki Racing Team livery for 2020 in Barcelona, said: “We have had a solid pre-season where I felt fast and consistent and the target is to win another championship - for the team, Kawasaki and myself. Tonight is the start of another great year together.

“This is the time when it all becomes real and it is really fitting to do it in our team workshop where all the hard work goes in preparing our bike and our season.

“It has been particularly nice to do it in front of many of our sponsors and the family and friends of our mechanics.”

Rea is joined in the team this year by new signing Alex Lowes, who replaced fellow Briton Leon Haslam in the KRT colours. Haslam will ride for the factory Honda squad this year on the all-new Fireblade, partnering Spain’s Alvaro Bautista, who won the first 11 races of 2019 on for Ducati.