New FHO Racing BMW signing Davey Todd and Peter Hickman will spearhead the team’s return to the Briggs Equipment North West 200 in 2025, it has been confirmed.

Race director Mervyn Whyte agreed a deal with team owner Faye Ho at the Macau Grand Prix in southern China last month to secure FHO Racing’s place on the grid at Northern Ireland’s top motorcycle race after a two-year absence.

Ho pulled her team out of the North West in 2023 after Hickman and Aussie Josh Brookes were prevented from racing in the opening Superstock event moments before it was due to start, with the carbon wheels on their M1000RR machines deemed ineligible under the rules of the sport’s body in Northern Ireland, the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

Hickman was given permission by Ho to ride his own machines at the event and the Burton-on-Trent man returned again under his own PHR Performance banner this year, when he won both Supertwin races on the Swan Yamaha from fellow Englishman Richard Cooper.

North West 200 race director Mervyn Whyte with FHO Racing BMW team owner Faye Ho and riders, Peter Hickman and Davey Todd at the Macau Grand Prix

Todd – a hat-trick winner at the North West in May and the rider tipped to take over the Superbike mantle from 11-in-a-row winner Glenn Irwin following the Ulsterman’s decision to retire from road racing – has joined Ho’s team to compete in the British Superbike Championship next season along with the North West and Isle of Man TT.

During a breakthrough season, the Saltburn man clinched his first victories at the TT, beating Hickman in the Superstock race after a last-lap shootout and toasting a dream triumph in the prestigious Senior race after Hickman crashed while leading.

Todd also won the National Superstock 1000 title for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW.

The 29-year-old was declared the winner of the weather-hit Macau Grand Prix last month after a result was declared based on qualifying positions when the race was cancelled because of prolonged rain showers.

Whyte, who was undertaking a liaison role for the organisers in Macau, said the return of FHO Racing to the North West 200 in 2025 was “exciting news”.

“Davey Todd won this year’s British Superstock championship and moves up to the Superbike series for 2025 where he is joining Peter Hickman,” Whyte said.

“Both Davey and Peter are leading contenders on the roads and tracks and the FHO Racing BMWs have a well-established pedigree of success, so this is very exciting news for North West 200 fans.”

Team principal Ho said she was looking forward to bringing her team back to Portrush for the famous race, which takes place from May 7-10.

“Having missed the last two years, I am happy to say FHO Racing will be participating in the 2025 North West 200 with my two rider line-up,” Ho said.