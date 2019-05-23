Form man James Hillier targets top step for Quattro Plant Kawasaki at Isle of Man TT

North West 200 ‘Man of the Meeting’ James Hillier is in red-hot form heading into this year’s Isle of Man TT races.

The Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki rider clinched his maiden victory at the North West in the Superstock class and also went close in the sole Superbike event, when he was narrowly edged out by team-mate Glenn Irwin.

Now, the Hampshire man is fired up to carry his momentum into the TT, where practice is due to commence on Saturday evening.

Hillier, who will compete in the Superbike, Supersport, Superstock and Senior races, said: “Preparations have gone really well these last few months and culminated last week with the success at the North West 200 where I was competitive in both the wet and dry and obviously delighted to get my first win.

“I was competitive on all of the bikes although I’m still searching for that last little bit on the Superbike. But the new Kawasaki ZX-10RR is superb, so we’ll look to take full advantage of practice week to get it dialled in further,” he added.

“The TT is my main event of the year and while the podiums in recent years have been great, I really want to get back onto the top step this year so race wins are what I’m really after in 2019. The team have been brilliant as always and we’ll all be giving 100% so let’s see what we can do.”

Hillier has one victory to his name at the TT, where he won the Lightweight race in 2013.