Former British motocross champion Graeme Irwin clinches Superbike double at Bishopscourt

Graeme Irwin underscored the progress he has made in his rookie short circuit season as the former British motocross star claimed a Superbike double at Bishopscourt.

The Team 109 Kawasaki rider decided to enter the MCRRCI’s two-day event in County Down with no Pirelli National Superstock 1000 races at Assen this weekend.

Jason Lynn dominated the opening David Wood Memorial races on the Walter Bell Yamaha. Picture: Derek Wilson/Pacemaker Press.

Irwin, who made the switch to tarmac racing full-time this season after a brilliant motocross career, won the opening Ulster Superbike race by 0.7 seconds from Alistair Kirk (AKR McCurry BMW) after seven laps.

Third place went to Carl Phillips on his Suzuki, who began the weekend with a 56-point lead in the championship standings after dominating the series this year.

It was a similar story in race two, with pole man Irwin taking the lead and holding off Kirk once more to win by 1.2 seconds as he wrapped up his maiden Ulster Superbike victories in style in perfect conditions at Bishopscourt.

Gerard Kinghan, last year’s USBK champion, made it onto the podium in third on the IFS Yamaha after holding off Phillips in a dash to the line.

In the opening IFS David Wood Memorial Supersport races, there was no stopping Ulster champion Jason Lynn on the Walter Bell Yamaha.

Lynn cruised to victory eight seconds in the first seven-lap race from Christian Elkin, who had Kia McGreevy breathing down his neck in a close scrap for the runner-up spot.

In the second race, Lynn seized control again and closed out a comfortable victory by 7.5 seconds from McGreevy, with Belfast’s Mark Conlin sealing third on the Magic Bullet Yamaha.

Gary McCoy and Kevin Lavery earned a win apiece in the Supertwin races, while Darryl Tweed doubled up in the Production Twins class.

In the Lightweight Supersport class, Stephen McKeown and Kris Duncan shared the wins, while McCoy and Jamie Lyons were winners in the Moto3 races.

Cameron Dawson was the overall winner of both Supersport 300/Junior Cup/Young Guns races from Jonny Campbell.

All championship classes will again be featured in a packed programme on Sunday, including Supertwins, Production Twins, Moto3, Lightweight, Pre Injection, Classic, SS300/Young Guns, Junior Cup, Sidecars and Superbike/Supersport Cup.

Racing is scheduled to commence from 9am. Admission is £10 with children under the age of 12 years admitted free.