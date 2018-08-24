Former Manx Grand Prix winner Alan 'Bud' Jackson critical after crash

Four-time Manx Grand Prix winner Alan ‘Bud’ Jackson is in a critical condition following a crash during practice at the Festival of Motorcycling on the Isle of Man on Thursday.

The experienced competitor, from Kendal in Cumbria, was airlifted to Nobles Hospital in Douglas after crashing at Creg-ny-Baa in the Senior Classic TT practice session.

In another incident, David Linsdell and Bernie Wright crashed at the Black Hut. Wright has been flown off the island and his condition has been described as serious.

Linsdell sustained a back injury and leg fracture but is said to be stable in hospital.

Practice was curtailed on Thursday evening as heavy rain began the affect the west of the Isle of Man.