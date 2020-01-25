Former North West 200 winner Steve Plater injured in enduro crash

Eight-time North West 200 winner Steve Plater is facing a spell of recuperation following a ‘nasty off-road crash’.

Plater fell from his enduro machine in the Welsh mountains last week and was struck from behind, with the front wheel of the following machine hitting him on the back of the head.

England's Steve Plater is an eight-time North West 200 winner and a former British champion.

The Lincolnshire man’s neck took the full brunt of the impact and although his head was fully protected by his helmet, a fractured C1 vertebrae in his neck was later diagnosed at Aberystwyth Hospital.

A statement issued on the former British champion’s behalf said: “The assessment thankfully confirmed no further damage, with the C6 vertebrae that Steve damaged in a crash at the 2010 North West 200 completely unscathed but, after being released from hospital on Thursday, Steve travelled to Manchester for further checks and opinion.

“Steve would like to express his thanks to Arai Europe, Acerbis UK for their excellent protection and all of the staff at Aberystwyth Hospital.”

Plater is a Rider Liason and Safety Officer at the North West 200 and is also a television pundit for ITV4 at the Isle of Man TT.

He is due to host the official launch of the 2020 TT in March.