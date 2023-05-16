The motorcycle display has been organised by former North West 200 Clerk of the Course Billy Nutt and the North West Vintage Motorcycle Club, while the car exhibition is being run by Coleraine and District Vehicle Club Ltd.

The display will take place on the promenade on Saturday (May 20) in the picturesque seaside village in Co Londonderry. The promenade will be closed to traffic from 9.30am until 4pm.

There will also be a thrilling performance from Andy Perry and the Trialstar Stunt Team at the fundraising event and a ‘Big Breakfast’ in Christ Church hall from 9am.

Billy Nutt, pictured here with Lee Johnston, is a former Clerk of the Course at the North West 200 and ex-promoter of the Northern Ireland Motorcycle Festival.

A car boot sale will run from 9.30am in Guysmere with a selection of bouncy castles for children on what promises to be a fun day out with something to keep everyone entertained.

A colourful kite display will take place on the beach organised by Brian Tweedie and his team from Kite Ireland and there will be a stage on the promenade, with DJ John Blair providing the music.

Richie Remo of country and western fame will be performing from 1pm to 2pm, while Hezlett Primary School children will give a rendition of songs from their production of Mary Poppins.

All cars and motorcycles taking part in the display as well as cars in the car boot sale must be registered (for free).