Four-timer at Scarborough

The Saltburn rider claimed another four victories at the 70th Steve Henshaw Gold Cup meeting in the Supersport class at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough last weekend, winning with plenty in hand each time from Northern Ireland’s Adam McLean.

Todd had to settle for third place in the feature Gold Cup race run in patchy conditions at the 2.43-mile woodland course after rain in the afternoon, when Tobermore’s McLean became the fourth Ulster rider to lift the famous trophy along with Ryan Farquhar, Michael Dunlop and Lee Johnston.

Nonetheless, it was another striking performance by the 27-year-old, whose results this year include four runner-up finishes at the North West 200 in May, a maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT in the Superstock race, five wins at the Southern 100 and a four-timer and new outright lap record at Armoy in County Antrim.

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Honda) won four races at the Gold Cup meeting at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough. Picture: Peter-John Leverton.

Todd also won his first race in the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Snetterton in Norfolk prior to the Gold Cup meeting, putting him on top of the standings heading into this weekend’s ninth round of the series at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

“I had waited so long for it and it felt like I’d been waiting an age,” said Todd of his breakthrough triumph at Snetterton.

“I’d been on the podium and lots of seconds and thirds, but so often we had the pace to win. I’m just so happy to have got the win for the Milenco by Padgett’s team because they have given me an awesome bike all season long.”

Todd has been right at the forefront wherever he has raced this season and it is clear he feels right at home in his surroundings within Clive Padgett’s hugely successful Batley-based team.

“Everywhere we have been this year, like the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Southern 100 and Armoy, it’s been going well,” said the Yorkshireman.

“Honestly, it’s hats off to the Milenco by Padgett’s team because they have done an awesome job and have given me a bunch of awesome bikes to ride on the roads and short circuits.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve been doing and I’ve never been more comfortable with a team in my life.”

Todd, who made his road racing debut five years ago at the Skerries 100, says there is no substitute for building continuity with a strong team and competitive machinery.

“I’m feeling really comfortable on the Padgett’s bikes now,” Todd said.

“We’ve had the North West, the TT, Southern 100 and Armoy, so it’s all building and learning for me – riding the same bikes for the same team – and on top of that, doing the BSB championship.

“I just really feel at one with the bikes and it sounds mad, but it’s one of those good times when things are just coming easy. I’m out there enjoying myself every time I get on the bikes and having a ton of fun.