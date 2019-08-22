Further rain wipes out Thursday afternoon's Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix practice session

Thursday’s Classic TT/Manx Grand Prix contingency afternoon qualifying session was cancelled due wet weather around the Mountain Course.

Qualifying on Tuesday and Wednesday was also curtailed as a result of inclement weather on the Isle of Man, although the forecast looks more promising over the next few days.

Only one session has taken place on Monday, when Dean Harrison topped the Classic Superbike times on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki at 123.42mph.

In the Lightweight session, Bruce Anstey - making his return after missing the past two seasons through injury - was quickest on Clive Padgett's Honda RS250 at 116.28mph.

Practice is scheduled to go ahead on Thursday evening, whilst the organisers will attempt to slot in an afternoon session on Friday in an effort to make up for lost time.

Roads will close tomorrow on Friday at 12.30pm with the session getting underway at 1pm.

Roads will then reopen at 4.30pm and close again at 6pm for the start of the evening qualifying session at 6.20pm.

The opening Classic TT races are scheduled to take place on Saturday with the Bennetts Senior (11.30am) and Dunlop Lightweight (3pm) races, both over four laps.