GALLERY: All of the winners from Saturday's action at the North West 200 so far as Glenn Irwin breaks Superbike record and Davey Todd enjoys double success

By Johnny Morton
Published 11th May 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 16:54 BST
It has been another thrilling day of action at the North West 200 so far as Glenn Irwin set a new Superbike win record with his 10th consecutive victory while Davey Todd has celebrated both Supersport and Superstock success.

Here are some of the best photos of each winner at the famous event on Saturday. This gallery will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Peter Hickman won the first Supertwin race - the opening race of Saturday - at the North West 200.

1. Peter Hickman (Race One: Supertwin)

Peter Hickman won the first Supertwin race - the opening race of Saturday - at the North West 200. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Race one podium: Peter Hickman wins Saturday's first Supertwin race, Richard Cooper claims second and Mike Brown third

2. Race One Podium

Race one podium: Peter Hickman wins Saturday's first Supertwin race, Richard Cooper claims second and Mike Brown third Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin broke the Superbike win record by winning a 10th consecutive race in the Saturday's second race

3. Glenn Irwin (Race Two: Superbike)

Glenn Irwin broke the Superbike win record by winning a 10th consecutive race in the Saturday's second race Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin celebrates his 10th North West 200 win with partner Laura and kids Freddie, Gia & Phoebe.

4. Special moment

Glenn Irwin celebrates his 10th North West 200 win with partner Laura and kids Freddie, Gia & Phoebe. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

