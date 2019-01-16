GALLERY: Recap of sizzling Isle of Man TT 2018

A pictorial review of the 2018 Isle of Man TT featuring stunning photography by Pacemaker Press.

Michael Dunlop increased his tally of victories around the Mountain Course to 18 with a terrific treble, while Peter Hickman set a new world road racing lap record of 135.452mph on his way to victory in the Senior TT.

There was also more glory for the Ben and Tom Birchall in the Sidecar class as they clinched a double.

